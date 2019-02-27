China calls for restraint

K J M VarmaBeijing, Feb 26:
China on Tuesday urged India and Pakistan to "exercise restraint" and asked New Delhi to carry out its fight against terrorism through international cooperation, hours after Indian fighter jets struck inside Pakistan in a pre-dawn attack.
When asked for China's response to India's air strikes on terrorist camps in Pakistan, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang told the media here that "we have taken note of the relevant reports."
"I want to say that India and Pakistan are both important countries in South Asia. A sound relationship and cooperation between the two serves the interests of both the countries and peace and stability in South Asia," he said.
"We hope that both India and Pakistan can exercise restraint and do more to improve their bilateral relations," he said.
On India's assertion that it was a "non-military pre-emptive strikes" directed against training camps of the terrorist groups who are carrying out violent acts in India, Lu said, "as for India's claim on taking action against terrorism, well fighting terrorism is a global practice”.
"It needs necessary international cooperation. India needs to create favourable condition internationally for the same," he said.