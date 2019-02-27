About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

China calls for restraint

Published at February 27, 2019 12:07 AM 0Comment(s)390views


China calls for restraint

K J M Varma

Beijing, Feb 26:

China on Tuesday urged India and Pakistan to "exercise restraint" and asked New Delhi to carry out its fight against terrorism through international cooperation, hours after Indian fighter jets struck inside Pakistan in a pre-dawn attack.
When asked for China's response to India's air strikes on terrorist camps in Pakistan, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang told the media here that "we have taken note of the relevant reports."
"I want to say that India and Pakistan are both important countries in South Asia. A sound relationship and cooperation between the two serves the interests of both the countries and peace and stability in South Asia," he said.
"We hope that both India and Pakistan can exercise restraint and do more to improve their bilateral relations," he said.
On India's assertion that it was a "non-military pre-emptive strikes" directed against training camps of the terrorist groups who are carrying out violent acts in India, Lu said, "as for India's claim on taking action against terrorism, well fighting terrorism is a global practice”.
"It needs necessary international cooperation. India needs to create favourable condition internationally for the same," he said.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top