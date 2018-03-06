China boosts defence budget to achieve 'peaceful development'

AgenciesHong Kong
China is increasing its defense budget yet again, this time by 8.1% for the year ahead. China thus remains the second highest spender on its military in the world, eclipsing Russia but still far behind the USA.
China's defense spending, announced on 5 March at a National People's Congress (NPC) session where the Ministry of Finance unveiled its national budget, amounts to RMB1.107 trillion (USD175 billion). This is the fastest increase in the past three years as China seeks to spread its reach farther around the world as it performs a new range of missions.
Premier Li Keqiang, who delivered the budget in a speech lasting around two hours with President Xi Jinping looking stoically on, said China would "advance all aspects of military training and war preparedness, and firmly and resolvedly safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests".
