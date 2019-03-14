China again blocks sanctions against Masood Azhar at UNSC

March 14, 2019 | Press Trust of India

China on Wednesday put a technical hold on a proposal seeking ban on Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar in the UN Security Council.

The proposal to designate Azhar as "global terrorist" under the 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council was moved by France, the UK and the US on February 27, days after a suicide bomber of the JeM killed 44 CRPF men in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, leading to a flare-up in tensions between India and Pakistan.

The Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee members had 10 working days to raise any objections to the proposal.

The no-objection period deadline was scheduled to end at 3 PM local time (New York) Wednesday, (12:30 AM IST Thursday).

The proposal was the fourth such bid at the UN in the last 10 years to list Azhar as a "global terrorist."

The Committee makes its decisions by consensus of its members.

In the past China blocked India's bids to get Azhar listed as a UN-designated "global terrorist" thrice.