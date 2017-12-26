About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Chilly winds intensify cold wave in JK

Published at December 26, 2017 10:50 AM 0Comment(s)626views


Agencies

Srinagar

A severe cold wave continues in the Kashmir Valley on Tuesday with Ladakh region remaining frozen and Kargil and Leh recording minus 15.4 and minus 11.6 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Clear night sky, chilly winds blowing into the plains from the snow-clad mountains have added to the cold wave gripping Jammu and Kashmir.


The weather office said clear skies were expected to further lower the minimum temperatures throughout the state on Wednesday and Thursday.


Srinagar city recorded minus 2.6, Pahalgam minus 4.9 and Gulmarg minus 4.4 degrees Celsius as the night’s lowest temperatures.
Jammu city recorded 7.4, Katra 8.3, Batote 7.2, Bannihil 6.3, Bhaderwah 2.9 and Udhampur 5.4 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperatures, a Met official said.

Advertisement

0 Comment(s)

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top