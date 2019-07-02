About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
July 02, 2019 | Mansoor Peer

Children in Kashmir orphanages suffer from malnutrition: Study

SKIMS observes maiden Research Day

Children living in orphanages of Kashmir suffer from nutritional problems due to which they are underweight and stunting among them is high, a study at Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura has revealed.
In the cross-sectional study, which was presented at the First Research Day held at SKIMS on Monday it was said that the two districts were randomly selected from each of the three zones of Kashmir after obtaining a list of orphanages.
The research conducted by three doctors of community medicine—Sameena Yousuf Dar, Rauf-ur-Rashid Kaul, Muhammad Rafiq Mir and Tawheeda Ara—studied one male and one female orphanage registered as well as unregistered were selected from each district.
“Among 450 children, the prevalence of underweight was found to be 37 percent whereas that of overweight was 2.4 percent. The prevalence of stunting among study participants was 37.3 percent,” it said.
Of the total cases included in the research, 60 percent were between 10-14 years while 40 percent were between 14-18 years.
It notes that 72 percent were males and 27 percent were females. 97% cases were from rural areas while only 2.6 percent were from urban areas.
As per the research 93 percent of the orphans were registered while 6.7 percent were not registered.
The study was aimed to access the prevalence of nutritional problems among orphan children and to access the factors associated with nutritional problems in the defined population.
The conclusion of the study has called for immediate attention with regard to the nutritional needs of this marginalized section of the society.
Earlier, according to a report by a UK based child rights organization, ‘Save the Children’, there are an estimated 2.14 lakh orphans in the valley and 37 percent of them had been orphaned due to armed conflict.
The First Research Day was held in SKIMS auditorium where 31 research scholars from different departments presented their research work on varied topics after being selected by a review committee.
Advisor to the Governor, K. Vijay Kumar was the chief guest on the occasion. He said research opens new frontiers and there should be constant efforts in this direction.
“Research oriented activities are very important in the medical field to develop advanced techniques. There is no end to quality knowledge. The principle of knowledge is action,” he said.
On the occasion Prof Talat Ahmad, Vice Chancellor, University of Kashmir said there needs to have research on local diseases prevalent in Kashmir.
“We should have research between institutions and try to use each other's expertise and come up with solutions. We should do joint projects and at an individual level too,” he said.
Dr Adarsh Chaudhary, Chairman GI Surgery, GI Oncology and Bariatric Surgery, Medanta who has instrumental in starting one of the first departments of Surgical Gastroenterology in India was also present on the occasion.
Program coordinator, Dr Ashraf Ganie said there is a need to do clinical practice in light of the research relevant to local and global diseases.
In developing countries, a lot of resource is lost in inappropriate use of medicine for which cutting edge research is needed which changes clinical practice, he said.
Director SKIMS, Dr Omar Javed Shah said the institute has taken a lead in research at par with global institutions and is a reputed center to produce the skilled resource.
“I believe the ability to reach across disciplines and communicate about one’s research or creative work in everyday language can lead to new collaborations, insights and directions of inquiry,” he said.
Shah said research, the third pillar at SKIMS after patient care and academics, is a specialized area that keeps the institute flying at par with other institutes of excellence.
“The number of scientific studies at SKIMS is increasing and there is immense need to bring visibility of this output at national and global map,” he said.
The event was attended by eminent scientists and ex-directors of the institution, besides senior doctors and students from medical colleges.

 

 

