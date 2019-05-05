Children at risk as RBSK turns dump squib in Kashmir

May 05, 2019 | Mansoor Peer

Notwithstanding the official claims, the much-hyped Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK), a Government of India initiative for early identification and intervention of children up to 18 years—has turned dump squib in Kashmir plaguing patients especially children.

The lacuna has been noted in a study—Evaluation of RBSK—conducted by Social and Preventive Medicine (SPM) department, GMC Srinagar, to assess the implementation of the programme as per national guidelines in the valley.

The cross-sectional descriptive study was conducted in 31 medical blocks spread across ten districts of Kashmir for a period of 14 months from Aug. 2017-Sep. 2018.

It selected 50% of blocks from each district, and one mobile health team (MHT)—meant for the screening of children up to 18 years in schools and Aganwadi Centres (AWCs)—from each block.

“All the visited blocks were having designated MHTs, staff in 53 per cent MHTs had been performing extra duties like night duties, OPDs, festival and yatra duties. No follow up mechanism was in place in any of the MHTs,” read the study results.

At the start of RBSK programme, only 10.7 per cent of pharmacists had received training, while as about 54 per cent (out of 26 where data for the screening of children was available) of the MHT had screened 80 per cent or more of the targeted children and 11 per cent had screened below 40 per cent of targeted children in AWCs.

Similarly, about 16 per cent of the teams (out of 25 having available data for same) had visited more than 80% of the targeted schools. “28 per cent of teams had visited 61-80 per cent of targeted schools and 52 per cent of teams had visited below 60 per cent of targeted schools.”

It has noted a number of gaps in RBSK as all the health facilities visited during the research were lacking screening formats to identify birth defects in labor rooms in hospitals.

At the time of birth existing medical officers under RBSK screen infants.

The research revealed that posters displaying treatment facilities for children were not available in the labor rooms.

As per the study majority of District Early Intervention Centres (DEICs) have no separate buildings which is contrary to the set norms.

“Out of 10 DEICs, 9 were located within the main hospital building in the respective area, while only one has a separate building in south Kashmir,” reads the study.

It has noted that there was a shortage of staff as per the DEIC guidelines of RBSK in all the DEICs visited during the study that was delaying treatment to children.

“60 percent of DEICs had a liaison with the Education department followed by 30% that had liaison with Social Justice,” read the study results.

It has found that the majority of beneficiaries had used their own transport to reach the DEIC and to tertiary care hospitals and none of them was reimbursed the cost of transport.

As per the study, in 35 per cent of the selected beneficiaries, all the investigations were done free of cost at DEIC.

RBSK aims at early identification, intervention for children from birth to 18 years to cover 4 ‘D’s viz. Defects at birth, Deficiencies, Diseases, Development delays including disability.

However, in the research, it was observed that, in 48 per cent of the beneficiaries, it took more than a month for approval of cost estimation from RBSK for surgeries.

“About 63 per cent of the beneficiaries had to wait for more than one month for the surgeries at tertiary care hospitals,” said the study.

From AWCs to Schools, the government has recruited mobile health teams, meant for the screening after six months. In every block there are at least two MHTs

The initiative is meant for early identification and the intervention of children screened at delivery points, by ASHA worker for six months for visible detections, AWCs up to six years, and in all schools (Government & private) up to 18 years.

The research has recommended rationalization of MHTs teams as per target population stressing on priority for referral cases under RBSK in tertiary care hospitals.

“A nodal officer and a separate section (helpdesks) should be established at each tertiary care hospital so as to ease out the process of management,” it suggests.

The study has proposed childhood diseases be incorporated like undescended testis, hydrocele, and squints.

“Memorandum of understanding should be done with some private hospitals through Public-Private Partnership for the early management of cases,” it said.

The study has also advised for provision of a cashless card to the beneficiaries, to avail the treatment facility free of cost at any tertiary care hospital.

Children diagnosed with illnesses all supposed to receive follow up including surgeries at tertiary level, free of cost under the National Rural Health Mission (NRHM).

As per health officials, the MHTs had not received training as per national guidelines.

“MHTs failed to achieve targets at places that hardly come in public domain. The newly appointed pharmacists have not been trained for the same,” said an official.

In March 2014, JK became the first state in North India to implement RBSK in all the districts under the NRHM for early detections of ailments in children.

