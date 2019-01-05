Child Sexual Abuse: A serious issue

Dr.Tasaduq Hussain Itoo
The term “conflict-related sexual violence”, as used in the present context refers to rape, sexual slavery, forced prostitution, forced pregnancy, forced abortion, enforced sterilization, forced marriage, and any other form of sexual violence of comparable gravity perpetrated against women, men, girls or boys that is directly or indirectly linked to a conflict.
This link may be evident in the profile of the perpetrator (often affiliated with a State or non-State armed group, including an entity or network), the profile of the victim (who is frequently an actual or perceived member of a persecuted political, ethnic or religious minority, or is targeted on the basis of actual or perceived sexual orientation and gender identity), the climate of impunity (which is generally associated with State collapse), cross-border consequences (such as displacement or trafficking in persons) and/ or violations of the provisions of a ceasefire agreement.
The term also encompasses trafficking in persons when committed in situations of conflict for the purpose of sexual violence/exploitation.
According to a recent study published by the Ministry of Women and Child Development, India has the world’s largest number of sexually abused children; children below 16 years are raped every 155th minute and below 10 years are raped every 13th hour and there is severely under-reporting of such crimes.
But while considering the incidence of rape, it is 2 per 100,000 people in India, which is much lower than the reported rape incidence rate statistics for many nations tracked by the United Nations. The majority of rape cases in India, as elsewhere in the world, is never reported due to the social stigma.
It has been reported that among all the Child Sexual Abuse (CSA)victims, 56 percent were referred to the police, 31percentto the public prosecution and only about 8percentreached the court. The under-reporting of CSA by victims is a serious problem that may prolong the suffering of victims and leave perpetrators free to continue offending.
Although the challenges remain daunting, convictions remain rare and new protection crises continue to emerge, the paradigm has shifted. Sexual violence is no longer treated as merely a by-product of insecurity, but rather as a significant form of insecurity in itself.
The era of silence at the level of national and international institutions has given way to a sense of urgency to bring all the tools of diplomacy to bear on the issue. There is greater knowledge today than ever before about what works to prevent and deter this scourge, following operational engagements with a range of justice and security actors.
Rape and sexual assault is a hugely under reported facet of conflict, as in fact it is outside of conflict settings. Sexual violence against both adults and children has been used as a tactic of war across all continents, from Afghanistan to Syria to Colombia to Myanmar and Jammu and Kashmir is no exception to that. The trends and numbers identified here are likely to be a significant underestimate of the reality.
The Sexual Violence in Armed Conflict database, which includes rape, sexual slavery, forced prostitution, forced pregnancy, forced sterilisation/abortion, sexual mutilation and sexual torture, shows that globally roughly 35 percent of conflicts involved some forms of sexual violence against children – but the real numbers are likely to be much higher.
A year-back rape and murder case of eight-year-old in Kathuaneeds to be understood in the paradigm of widespread militarization in Jammu and Kashmir, which is the densest military occupation in the world today.
The conflict has claimed more than 70,000 lives so far, and continues to generate a vast range of unimaginable forms of violence, including tens of thousands of victims of severe torture, as well as the recent blinding of hundreds of young men and women who were hit in their eyes with pellets fired from shotguns. The systematic use of sexual violence as a weapon of war by the armed forces is a common feature of this militarized violence.
Accompanied by legal and political impunity and zero records of prosecution of crimes by the armed forces, non-state actors too have felt emboldened to perpetrate sexual violence as a tool of hegemonic politics.
Rape and sexual violence
- A violent act of a sexual nature to a child. This encompasses rape, other sexual violence, sexual slavery, enforced prostitution, forced marriage/pregnancy or enforced sterilization
- Sexual violence: any sexual act, attempt to obtain a sexual act, or acts to traffic a child’s sexuality. Sexual violence takes many forms, including rape, sexual slavery and/or trafficking, forced pregnancy, sexual harassment, sexual exploitation and/or abuse and forced abortion
- Rape/attempted rape: an act of non-consensual sexual intercourse. This can include the invasion of any part of the body with a sexual organ and/or the invasion of the genital or anal opening with any object or body part. Any penetration is considered rape. Efforts to rape someone, which do not result in penetration, are considered attempted rape
Impact of sexual violence on children
The impact of sexual violence on children is catastrophic – physically, psychologically and socially. Children who have been victims of sexual violence are often left with serious physical injuries, which can be particularly severe because their growing bodies are not yet fully developed.
Damage to children’s reproductive systems can leave them incontinent, infertile and condemned to a lifetime of bleeding and pain. They are at high risk of contracting sexually transmitted infections, including syphilis, gonorrhoea and HIV.
Girls who become pregnant can suffer life-threatening complications during childbirth, will often be forced to drop out of school and can face social exclusion and stigmatisation.
Their chances for further education, livelihoods and marriage may be severely diminished or completely eliminated, leaving them vulnerable to further exploitation.
Sexual assault leaves a permanent scar in the mind and on the body of the victim and this is happening greatly in the child victims. This social menace not only affecting the victim, but the entire family also put into the shame and humiliation.
What is the need?
Child sexual abuse is an extensive problem and even the lowest prevalence includes a huge number of victims. Hence, stringent measures should be taken for the prevention and control of this hidden public health issue.
Rape murder complex is a serious legal issue in any society, particularly in a semi-urban setting like that of Kathuacase. High risk population should be identified at earliest and stringent legislative measures should be taken properly to safeguard the interest of the victims and society at large. Mass media should play an important role by creating awareness among common people.
Public protests and demonstrations in solidarity with and in demand of justice for rape victims, in demand of strengthening the law and capital punishment for rapists/accused, in demand of putting an end to the menace of rape - are crucial need of the hour.
Media has an immense role to play in covering such protests to sensitize world leadership and community towards it.
But while protesting, be clear in what you demand without giving any communal, political or religious colour to it. Police anywhere should too understand the purpose of such demonstrations and not resort to any kind of violence. It is all about to put an end to the menace of rape/child sexual abuse.
drtasadukitoo@gmail.com