Child Line Foundation to expand its services across JK by 2020

Jammu, January 16:
In a major step towards implementation of the Juvenile Justice Act, Child Line India Foundation shall extend its operations in the entire State by the year 2020.
The information was revealed at a meeting attended by Chairperson Selection cum Oversight Committee, Justice (Retd) Hasnain Masoodi , G.A. Sofi, Mission Director ICPS and Dr. Anjaiah Pandiri Executive Director, Child line India Foundation.
The Child line offices would be set up at Pulwama, Baramulla (Sopore), and Leh during the current year. This will take the number of Child line facilities to 12 -- one each in 12 districts of the State.
The Foundation agreed to recommend setting up of Child line Help Desk at Banihal, Katra, Srinagar and other major railway stations in the State.
Executive Director Child line Foundation was informed that the Jammu and Kashmir State, because of its peculiar problems, deserves preferential treatment and footprints of the child-friendly facilities need to be increased in the State.
Child line plays an important role in rescue, relief and rehabilitation of the Children in Need of Care and Protection (CNCPs) and children in difficult circumstances.