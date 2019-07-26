Child labour in Kashmir

July 26, 2019 | Sheikh Arshid

The problem of child labour is not only a big menace in the modern society but in fact this problem has been persisting since the dawn of civilization. The problem is vexed and widespread and is considered a ‘plaque’ to economy. Doing work whether manually or mentally, which is undertaken by a child for monetary means is called child labour, according to Francis Blanchard (former director of ILO). Child labour is a pervasive problem throughout the world and has developed serious dimensions. It is common in India and has largest number of world's working children. The children are seeing working in hotels, shops, factories and as servants at home.

The child labour in Jammu and Kashmir is in no way different from other states of India. Its evolution, growth and magnitude have followed the same pattern. The difference, however, remained in the nature of unemployment. Since the state is predominantly an agriculture-oriented one, the children help their parents in the agricultural practices. The children are employed in different crafts and on wholesale retal shops. In the context of child labour, harmful effects can be seen in the form of their improper physical development, varied kinds of illnesses and physical deformities, damage in central nervous system, lack of capacity to adjust with other persons in the society, inability to express their views and overall physical deterioration and moral degradation.

There are many causes of child labour but poverty is being a major reason followed by illiteracy and ignorance of parents. Child labour has given rise to a number of socio-economic problems. It is beyond any doubt that children are being forced by circumstances to do labour in a very tender age; when they should have been in the schools. In nutshell, we should say that the living conditions of child labourers in the handicraft sector are pathetic and miserable and getting worse every passing day.

Government has taken number of ways to abolish the child labour in various occupations .Laws have been implemented from time to time but unfortunately parents are not aware of such implemented laws. Majority of employers are awrae about Minimum Age Act in the employment and in spite of that they are employing children on very low wages and provide them peanuts in return. A dominant majority (97%) of children under work are having no awareness of child labour laws and their implementation. There is no awareness amongst masses about child labour laws although both parents and employers favour the abolition of child labour for various reasons, including effect of work on Child's future.

Lack of quality Education as well as lack of concern on part of government and civil society is the primary reason for lack of awareness about child labour laws. Considering the socio-economic economic conditions, one may argue that child labour should not be abolished , as many poverty stricken families fail to provide the minimum living and social requirements to their children. That is why many people advocate not a total abolition of child labour but improvement of the conditions under which children are still workimg. Eliminating child labour will save the lives of many children from its damaging consequences but at the same time will affect a chunk of population for want of economic sustainability. Thus abolition of child labour in total will encourage children and the members of their families to adopt unfair means to meet their needs and will divert children and other members to delinquency and criminal activities. Child labour is a big concern and merely passing laws is obviously not the solution but all the stakeholders must come forward to form a sustainable policy regarding this grave concern. Government and non-governmental organizations should organize awareness programs regarding consequences of child labour and motivate people, village heads, teachers, employers, senior citizens etc and seek their cooperation in the respective areas to end this menace. Parents can play a big role by taking responsibility of family on their shoulders and must give their children freedom and attract them towards education and securing their bright future.

(Author is a Research Scholar)

sheikharshid663@gmail.com