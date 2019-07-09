Child drowns in Shopian

July 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A 6-year-old boy drowned into a stream in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Monday evening.

The deceased identified as 6-year-old Jibran Mudasir son of Mudasir Ahmad Bhat slipped into the nallah which runs adjacent to his home at Arkhera area of Imam Sahib Shopian.

Soon after the incident, the locals rushed to the spot and retrieved the minor from the water body and shifted him to a nearby Primary Health Centre (PHC) where doctors declared him brought dead.

A police officer also confirmed the death of the minor due to drowning. (GNS)