Child Abuse: A Threat to Humanity

May 30, 2019 | Arshed Irshad

It is time to ponder on the new low that we have touched

Kashmir has always been in limelight for its heart-wrenching tragedies and blood-dimmed catastrophic events. The political instability of the last three decades has had a nightmarish influence on the local populace in general and children in particular. Three-year-old child holding the stone in his hand tells a sad tale of how children are losing innocence in this bleak saga of Kashmir politics. As if the political instability was not enough, we are witnessing incidents which have never occurred in this part of the world. The reference is to the growing number of gruesome child rape incidents that has shaken the collective conscience of the whole state.

The World Health Organization (WHO) defines Child Sexual Abuse (CSA) as “the involvement of a child in sexual activity that he or she does not fully comprehend, is unable to give informed consent to, or for which the child is not developmentally prepared and cannot give consent, or that violates the laws or social taboos of society” According to the report on crimes in India for 2016, released by Indian Home Ministry in Delhi, 106,958 cases of crimes against children were recorded in 2016. According to the latest government figures, a child in India is sexually abused every 15 minutes.

The situation in our state although not as grave as the rest of the country but the incidents of child sexual abuse that have come to fore be it in Kathua or in Sumbal does ring the alarm bells. These rape incidents are not just the bloat on the face of our cultural heritage but are a factor of eroding out innocence from our children. This type of sexual violence against children not only demonizes the society but leave an indelible mark on the psyche of the victim. The psychological trauma that the victims undergo has a tremendous impact on their future as they are bound to experience loss of faith in Government, loss of interest in society, an acute sense of inferiority, etc.

Given the political scenario of Kashmir and the increase in the criminality in society, the future could not be but a dark alley where we would be dancing the dance of moral death. It’s time that we rise up from our individual prejudices and hold our hands together in fighting this new evil that has the capacity of devastating the very basis of society.

In this hour of mental grief that the whole state is witnessing, the little the government can do is the speedy justice to the victims. It is the justice that would restore the little faith that the masses have in judiciary. As for the society, it’s time for us to ponder how low we have stooped. We are already suffering from a political turmoil. Let’s save ourselves from a moral turmoil. Let’s give humanity a chance!

arshedirshad09@gmail.com

(Author is Assistant Professor of English)