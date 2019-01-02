Child abandoning: Govt to 'take care of' new born

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Two days after a man from Shopian tried to abandon new born in Srinagar's Malkha area, the state government Wednesday said that it will take care of the baby.
While the Child Welfare Committee Srinagar has taken note of the incident involving burial of an infant born with deformity by father, Secretary Social Welfare Department Dr Farooq Lone has said that the government will take care of the child.
The male child is presently undergoing treatment at GB Pant Hospital's Neonatal Intensice Care Unit (NICU).
Meanwhile, Deputy Grand Mufti Nasir-Ul-Islam has told a local news agency that there is no place for such "inhuman" incidents in the society.
Police has registered a case under FIR number 72/2018 under section 317 RPC and taken up the investigation after the incident was reported by locals.