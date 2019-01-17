About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Child abandoning

Published at January 17, 2019 12:32 AM 0Comment(s)198views


Dear Editor,

This is regarding the recent detestable child abandoning cases in Kashmir. One really wonders how parents can be so inhuman to leave and abandon their babies. The government must make some system by which hospital or municipal authorities call parents in the initial years of the birth of their children. Every child born in the state must be immediately registered by the hospital authorities and the details about parents must be sent to municipality. The municipal authorities must call the parents for registration completion and also check the babies on spot. It is a horrible example and if it is not checked now we may see very bad times in future.

Noor Mohammad      

