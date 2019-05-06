Chief Secy visits Civil Secretariat Srinagar

May 06, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Takes stock of arrangements for smooth opening of offices

Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam Sunday took stock of the arrangements put in place for opening of offices as part of the annual darbar move to the summer capital Srinagar.

The Civil Secretariat and other move offices will resume functioning at Srinagar from Monday i.e 6th of May, 2019, after their closure at Jammu on 26th of April, 2019.

Chief Secretary visited the Civil Secretariat Srinagar and took stock of the arrangements made in the Governor's Office and offices of other departments. He also inspected the refurbished meeting hall and facilities available there.

Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Secretary, General Administration Department (GAD), IGP Kashmir Zone, DIG, CKR, DC Srinagar, SSP Security Civil Secretariat, Director Estates and other senior officers were also present.

Later, Chief Secretary visited various Government residential colonies including the Tulsi Bagh flats and private hotel accommodations in Rajbagh area, hired by the Estates Department for the darbar move employees. He also interacted with the employees residing in Tulsi bagh flats and enquired about the facilities being extended to them.

Expressing satisfaction with the overall arrangements, Chief Secretary urged the concerned Officers to ensure that employees do not face any inconvenience and are extended all basic facilities during their stay in the summer capital.