Chief Secy flags-off sanitation drive under ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’

Calls for collective efforts to ensure clean JK
Calls for collective efforts to ensure clean JK
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 02:
As a part of the nation-wide campaign ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ under Swachh Bharat Mission ( Urban) on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, the Department of Housing and Urban Development in collaboration with various stakeholders organized a grand sanitation drive (Plogging-Jogging with litter picking) here today.
The drive was flagged-off by the Chief Secretary, BVR Subrahmanyam from the Tagore Hall-Iqbal Park Srinagar early in the morning in presence of a large number of senior government functionaries, prominent citizens, members of NGOs, SHGs, students and other stakeholders of the society. The NGOs who are Information Education and Communication (IEC) partners of Srinagar Municipal Corporation including Human Welfare Voluntary Organisation, Envo Savior, Gemini Group, JK Sahara Foundation, Eco Peace and JK Dag were co-organisers of the sanitation drive.
The enthusiastic participants, especially youth, students and volunteers walked through the Lala Ded Hospital, Maharaja Bazar, Amira Kadal, Lal Chowk and culminated at Sher-e-Kashmir Park. During the walk, the participants picked up the garbage on the way and also spread the mass awareness on sanitation and appealed the people to maintain cleanliness in the city and their surroundings. The NGOs had also set up kiosks at various places to highlight the importance of sanitation, source segregation of waste, and general awareness about 3R concept- reduce, reuse and recycle of waste among the common masses.
Interacting with the participants, the Chief Secretary said that sanitation is mandatory to ensure healthy and clean environment. He called upon all the stakeholders to become part of nation-wide Swachhata campaign under Swachh Bharat Mission and contribute for the noble cause in maintaining the Jammu and Kashmir a neat and clean State.
He said only government efforts cannot achieve the mission of clean Jammu and Kashmir. “Entire society and all stakeholders have to join hands in this collective movement.” He asked the students to become ambassadors of the grand mission to spread awareness among the masses to ensure cleanliness in their homes and surroundings. He said “Gandhi Jayanti is such a sacred occasion when we all should take a pledge to contribute towards noble cause of sanitation and connect ourselves to the grand nation-wide sanitation campaign to ensure healthy and prosperous society.”
Prominent among those present on the occasion included, Financial Commissioner Housing & Urban Development, K.B. Agarwal, Principal Secretary, Animal Husbandry and Transport, Dr Asgar Hassan Samoon, Secretary Housing, Anil Gupta, Commissioner SMC, Hafiz-Ullah Shah, Commissioner JMC, Arvind Kotwal, Directors Urban Local Bodies, Kashmir, Jammu and others.