Chief Secy directs release of Rs 10 lakh each for JKJJF, JKSLSA

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 18:
On the initiative of Governor, N N Vohra, Chief Secretary, BVR Subrahmanyam today directed release of Rs 10 lakh each for J&K State Legal Services Authority (JKSLSA) and newly created J&K Juvenile Justice Fund (JKJJF) for promoting juvenile justice across the State.
The announcement was made at a high-level meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary at Civil Secretariat here today to review the arrangements for the “2nd Roundtable on Juvenile Justice System” to be convened at SKICC Srinagar on 25 August 2018.
The daylong Roundtable is being jointly organized by the J&K High Court and Government of J&K, Supreme Court Committee on Juvenile Justice and UNICEF.
Special Director General of Police, V K Singh; Additional Director General of Police; Muneer Ahmad Khan; Principal Secretary, Planning, Development & Monitoring Department, Rohit Kansal; Secretary Law, Abdul Majid Bhat; Secretary, Social Welfare, Dr Farooq Ahmad Lone; Secretary Information, Youth Services & Sports, Sarmad Hafeez; Secretary, Juvenile Justice Committee of the J&K High Court, Abdul Rashid Malik; Director Hospitality & Protocol, Hashmat Ali Khan; Director ICPS, Dr G A Sofi, Director SKICC, Javaid Bakshi; Director State Motor Garages, SSP Security and other officers attended the meeting.
The meeting was informed that Justice Madan B Lokur, Judge Supreme Court of India who is also the Chairman of the Supreme Court Committee on Juvenile Justice will be the Chief Guest at the Roundtable while Justice Deepak Gupta, Judge of the Supreme Court of India and Member Supreme Court Committee on Juvenile Justice will be the Guest of Honor.
Besides reviewing the arrangements for the Roundtable, the Chief Secretary took a comprehensive review of the measures being taken by the State Government to streamline and strengthen the Juvenile Justice System across the state. These include constitution of State Child Protection Society under Rule 79 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act-2013, constitution of the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, establishment of Juvenile Justice Boards, creation of the posts of Special Magistrates in light of the orders passed by J&K High Court on 3 May 2018, setting up of Child Welfare Committees, appointment of Probation Officers, establishment of Special Juvenile Police Units, registration of Child Care Institutions and setting up of Observation Homes for juveniles in conflict with the law.
The meeting also discussed the organizational setup of State Commission for Protection of Child Rights with assigned role and duties.
The meeting was informed that all 22 District Child Protection Units have been established with appointment of officer in-charge and 8 Juvenile Justice Boards are headed by 8 Judges.
Secretary Social Welfare that the Department is already in the process of implementing the measures aimed at strengthening the Juvenile Justice System in the State.
Chief Secretary called for speedy implementation of all the pending measures in this regard.