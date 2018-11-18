Chief Secretary visits SKIMS

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 17:
To have a firsthand appraisal of the developmental scenario and SKIMS functioning Chief Secretary, BVR Subrahmanyam conducted extensive tour of the premier health institute on Saturday.
Subrahmanyam reviewed the functioning and infrastructure at SKIMS. Besides detailed interaction with all HODs of SKIMS, he had a on spot visit of various prestigious projects like State Cancer Institute, OPD block, Medical & Surgical Emergency, Library block, STP and adjoining areas. He directed that all the projects be completed in time to facilitate necessary facilities for poor patients.
Later Director SKIMS, Dr. Omar Javed Shah gave a comprehensive over view of the ongoing development projects and detailed functioning of SKIMS in a PowerPoint presentation at new boardroom in presence of HODs and other officers of SKIMS.
Chief Secretary in his address appreciated Director SKIMS for administrative caliber and assured full cooperation and availability of sufficient funds against deficiencies & demands projected by HODs during their interaction. He urged Director to make a comprehensive proposal of various issues pertaining to manpower, space, equipments and drugs. He stressed on research through external funding and focus on tertiary care. He also desired that autonomy of the Institute which has a glorious past should be retained.