Chief Secretary seeks report on daily-basis from DCs on crop loss compensation

Published at November 13, 2018 01:26 PM 0Comment(s)915views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam Tuesday asked the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of respective districts to submit report on daily-basis on the compensation disbursed on account of crop loss due to recent heavy snowfall in Kashmir. 

“Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam has asked all the Dy Commissioners to submit report by 4 pm on daily-basis regarding the amount of compensation disbursed under revised norms of SDRF on account of crop loss due to snowfall Nov 3/4,” said Department of Information and Public Relations in a tweet.

Earlier, the governor’s administration had declared November 3 snowfall in the Valley as a special natural calamity and increased the quantum of relief—from Rs 18000/Ha to Rs 36000/Ha for damage to perennial crops like apple—to the farmers.

The season's first snowfall had caused extensive damage to the agriculture and horticulture crops in the Valley.

 

