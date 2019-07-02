Chief Secretary reviews PMGSY

July 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Stresses on completion of 5500 km target set out this fiscal

Chief Secretary, B V R Subrahmanyam Monday chaired a meeting of the State Level Standing Committee (SLSC) of J&K Rural Development Agency to review the status of PMGSY roads and approve up-gradation of 1650 Km road length under PMGSY-II.

Financial Commissioner, Finance, Principle Secretary, Industries & Commerce, Principal Secretary, Planning Development & Monitoring, Administrative Secretaries of School Education, Forest, Revenue, PW(R&B) and Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, Chief Engineer, PMGSY, Kashmir/Jammu and other senior officers were present in the meeting.

Chief Secretary reviewed the progress of work on the 5500 Km road construction target, set out for this fiscal, under PMGSY in the state, in detail.

It was informed that a total of 19,000 Km road length has been sanctioned under PMGSY-Phases I to XII for the state till date, out of which 10,500 Km have been completed. Out of the remaining 8500 Km, a road length of 5500 Km has been targeted for completion this financial Year i.e 2019-20 including 4000 Km in Jammu Division and 1500 in Kashmir Division.

Chief Secretary directed both the Chief Engineers to monitor the progress of work and completion of the targets as per the timelines.

The Committee also approved project for up-gradation of 1650 Km road length, sanctioned under PMGSY-I. These up-gradation works will be taken up under PMGSY-II, after receiving sanction from Government of India.