Chief Secretary reviews darbar move arrangements

April 06, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam Friday chaired a high level meeting at the Civil Secretariat, Srinagar to review the arrangements being made for opening of offices here following the Darbar Move in the first week of May, 2019.

Principal Secretary PD&MD/ Estates Department, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, and other senior officers of the Government participated in the meeting.

Chief Secretary reviewed the arrangements being made to make the Civil Secretariat, Srinagar ready in time so that offices start functioning from the first working day itself. He directed the IT department to ensure that LAN/Internet connections are fully functional by the time move offices open there.

Chief Secretary also reviewed the arrangements for residential accommodation of employees. He directed the Estates, PHE, PDD and the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) to visit the residential colonies and ensure that basic amenities including portable drinking water and electricity are available besides ensuring proper upkeep and sanitation in and around these colonies. He asked Estates Departments to set up additional convenience facilities in the Civil Secretariat for employees.

Chief Secretary also reviewed status of work on the new apartments for Government employees being constructed at Pampore.

He also instructed the Estates Department to establish a control room to attend to issues of employees relating to their residential accommodation at Srinagar.