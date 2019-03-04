Chief Secretary lays foundation of dev projects

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMMU, MARCH 03-
Chief Secretary, B V R Subramanyam on Sunday laid foundation of several developmental projects in Jammu which include multipurpose sports complex, green avenue at Bhagwati Nagar, DC office complex, 2.5 km road link from 4th bridge Bhagwati Nagar to the new Sports complex.
As per an official, The foundation laying ceremony was attended by Financial Commissioner Revenue, Dr. Pawan Kotwal, Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce, Navin Kumar Choudhary, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Sanjeev Verma, Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, SE R&B, N. D Khawaja and other senior officers of different departments.
The multipurpose sports complex being constructed at Bhagwati Nagar Jammu with an estimated cost of Rs. 107 crore would be having 12 courts of handball, basketball, volleyball, lawn tennis and badminton (three each) besides having a jogging track around the stadium. It would also be having a cricket field, skating rink, cycling track and athletics track with a seating capacity of 70000 spectators. It would be constructed by Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council.
Similarly, the new DC office complex coming up with an estimated cost of Rs.20 crore at the backside of Hotel Asia would be accommodating the offices of the Deputy Commissioners complex and would contribute a lot in ensuring de-congestion of the city.
The new degree colleges being constructed at Marh and Nagrota would augment the educational infra of the Jammu division by providing quality educational facilities to the people living in these areas and their catchment limits.
The 2.5km road stretch from Bhagwati Nagar Bridge to the new upcoming sports complex coming up with an estimated cost of Rs. 5 crore would provide alternative road connectivity to the people coming to participate in sports activities and other functions at the venue, the official added.