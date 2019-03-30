About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
March 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Chief Secretary hosts farewell function for superannuating Administrative Secretaries

Chief Secretary, B V R Subrahmanyam Friday hosted a simple but impressive farewell function to bid adieu to Hilal Ahmad Parray, Commissioner/Secretary to Government, General Administration Department (GAD) and Dr. Abdul Rashid, Commissioner/ Secretary to Government, Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA), who are due to retire on superannuation on 31.03.2019.
Principal Secretary, Finance, Principal Secretary, Health & Medical Education, Principal Secretary, Technical Education, Principal Secretary, H&UD, Principal Secretary, Animal & Sheep Husbandry, Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce, Principal Secretary PD&MD, other Administrative Secretaries and senior officers participated in the function.
Administrative Secretaries remembered their long association with Hilal Ahmad Parray and Dr. Abdul Rashid and shared some fond and sweet memories besides highlighting the contribution of the two Administrative Secretaries in various capacities.
While acknowledging the outstanding contribution of the two Administrative Secretaries, Chief Secretary conveyed his best wishes to them and prayed for their good health and success post retirement.
No: PR/DI/18/11480/
Government of Jammu and Kashmir
Directorate of Information
Friday, March 29, 2019
Email: dipr@jkinformation.co.in

 

Latest News

Man injured after shot at by gunmen in Tral

Man injured after shot at by gunmen in Tral

Mar 29 | Agencies
NASA and ESA project offers people 13 lakh rupees to lie in bed for 60 ...

NASA and ESA project offers people 13 lakh rupees to lie in bed for 60 ...

Mar 29 | Press Trust of India
Omar slams Jaitley for advocating repeal of J&K

Omar slams Jaitley for advocating repeal of J&K's special status

Mar 29 | Press Trust of India
Srinagar Police seeks help to trace parents of infant girl abandoned a ...

Srinagar Police seeks help to trace parents of infant girl abandoned a ...

Mar 29 | Rising Kashmir News
Militancy and not Art 35-A damaged Kashmir

Militancy and not Art 35-A damaged Kashmir's economy: Omar

Mar 29 | Junaid Kathju
Mother-son dead, father injured in accident in Reasi

Mother-son dead, father injured in accident in Reasi

Mar 29 | Press Trust of India
Woman crushed to death in Jaglanoo Rajouri

Woman crushed to death in Jaglanoo Rajouri

Mar 29 | Agencies
ED attaches immovable properties of Shabir Shah in Srinagar

ED attaches immovable properties of Shabir Shah in Srinagar

Mar 29 | Agencies
Jaitley’s statement on Article 35-A not factual

Jaitley’s statement on Article 35-A not factual

Mar 29 | Rising Kashmir News
Pak describes incomprehensible India

Pak describes incomprehensible India's decision to reschedule upcoming ...

Mar 29 | Press Trust of India
Family of missing Baramulla driver stages protest in Srinagar

Family of missing Baramulla driver stages protest in Srinagar

Mar 29 | Rising Kashmir News
Fire damages records in Amar Singh College admin block

Fire damages records in Amar Singh College admin block

Mar 29 | Rising Kashmir News
Indian missile fired before chopper crash in Budgam: Report

Indian missile fired before chopper crash in Budgam: Report

Mar 29 | RK Online Desk
DSEK changes school timings from 1st April

DSEK changes school timings from 1st April

Mar 29 | Rising Kashmir News
Army man slips to death in Boniyar

Army man slips to death in Boniyar

Mar 29 | Rising Kashmir News
India-Pak Armies exchange gunfire along LoC in Poonch

India-Pak Armies exchange gunfire along LoC in Poonch

Mar 29 | Nazim Ali Manhas
Two dead, another injured in Reasi road accident

Two dead, another injured in Reasi road accident

Mar 29 | Rising Kashmir News
Extreme weather hit 62 million people worldwide in 2018: UN report

Extreme weather hit 62 million people worldwide in 2018: UN report

Mar 29 | AP/Press Trust of India
Two militants killed in Nowgam gunfight

Two militants killed in Nowgam gunfight

Mar 29 | Rising Kashmir News
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
March 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Chief Secretary hosts farewell function for superannuating Administrative Secretaries

              

Chief Secretary, B V R Subrahmanyam Friday hosted a simple but impressive farewell function to bid adieu to Hilal Ahmad Parray, Commissioner/Secretary to Government, General Administration Department (GAD) and Dr. Abdul Rashid, Commissioner/ Secretary to Government, Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA), who are due to retire on superannuation on 31.03.2019.
Principal Secretary, Finance, Principal Secretary, Health & Medical Education, Principal Secretary, Technical Education, Principal Secretary, H&UD, Principal Secretary, Animal & Sheep Husbandry, Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce, Principal Secretary PD&MD, other Administrative Secretaries and senior officers participated in the function.
Administrative Secretaries remembered their long association with Hilal Ahmad Parray and Dr. Abdul Rashid and shared some fond and sweet memories besides highlighting the contribution of the two Administrative Secretaries in various capacities.
While acknowledging the outstanding contribution of the two Administrative Secretaries, Chief Secretary conveyed his best wishes to them and prayed for their good health and success post retirement.
No: PR/DI/18/11480/
Government of Jammu and Kashmir
Directorate of Information
Friday, March 29, 2019
Email: dipr@jkinformation.co.in

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;