Chief Secretary hosts farewell function for superannuating Administrative Secretaries

March 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Chief Secretary, B V R Subrahmanyam Friday hosted a simple but impressive farewell function to bid adieu to Hilal Ahmad Parray, Commissioner/Secretary to Government, General Administration Department (GAD) and Dr. Abdul Rashid, Commissioner/ Secretary to Government, Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA), who are due to retire on superannuation on 31.03.2019.

Principal Secretary, Finance, Principal Secretary, Health & Medical Education, Principal Secretary, Technical Education, Principal Secretary, H&UD, Principal Secretary, Animal & Sheep Husbandry, Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce, Principal Secretary PD&MD, other Administrative Secretaries and senior officers participated in the function.

Administrative Secretaries remembered their long association with Hilal Ahmad Parray and Dr. Abdul Rashid and shared some fond and sweet memories besides highlighting the contribution of the two Administrative Secretaries in various capacities.

While acknowledging the outstanding contribution of the two Administrative Secretaries, Chief Secretary conveyed his best wishes to them and prayed for their good health and success post retirement.

No: PR/DI/18/11480/

Government of Jammu and Kashmir

Directorate of Information

Friday, March 29, 2019

Email: dipr@jkinformation.co.in