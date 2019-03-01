About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Chief Secretary hosts farewell function

JAMMU, FEBRUARY 28:

Chief Secretary, B V R Subrahmanyam Thursday hosted a simple but impressive farewell function to bid adieu to Mohammad Saleem Shishgar, Commissioner/Secretary, Department of Culture on his attaining superannuation.
Several Administrative Secretaries and senior officers attended the function.
Administrative Secretaries remembered their association with the colleague and shared some of their past memories.
Chief Secretary lauded the contribution of the officer on completing his service with dedication and zeal.
He wished the officer success in all his future endeavors.

