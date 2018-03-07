Chief Secretary conducts city tour, inspects developmental works

SRINAGAR:
Chief Secretary BB Vyas along with Principal Secretary (Home) Raj Kumar Goyal today conducted an extensive city tour and inspected pace of developmental works going on in the Capital city.
Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Syed Abid Rashid, Commissioner SMC Reyaz Ahmad Wani, SSP Traffic Tahir Saleem, Director ERA, Satish Razdan, Joint Director Information Kashmir Division, Zahoor Ahmad Mir and other concerned officers were accompanying Chief Secretary.
During the tour, Chief Secretary inspected the progress on the grade separator being constructed at Radio Kashmir Crossing. He directed ERA engineers to complete the construction work at an earliest while keeping safety parameters on board so that the commuters can benefit from it. Chief Secretary was briefed that work on the project is in full swing and the grade separator would be made functional by September 2018.
The Chief Secretary also visited multi-level parking facility being constructed by Srinagar Development Authority (SDA) at Sheikh Bagh. He was briefed by concerned officials said the four-storey building, would allow vehicles to reach top floors, will accommodate 467 cars and 131 two-wheelers at a time. The parking lot is being constructed as part of the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) — a centrally sponsored scheme aimed at developing city infrastructure would be completed by April 2020.
While reviewing the status of the construction work on the centrally placed SPS library, Vyas was informed that the library will have facilities like separate sections for children as well as elderly persons in addition to students. The project is being completed at a cost of Rs 32.15 crore and the library shall house over one lakh books which will include historic manuscripts and rare treasure for book lovers. He directed officials to incorporate ramp facilities for differently-abled persons and ensure installation of fire extinguishers.
During his whirlwind tour, Chief Secretary visited Bemina, where 500-bedded Maternity and Pediatric hospital is being constructed at the cost of Rs 70.63 crore. He was informed that major portion of the construction work stands completed. The mechanical and electrical work on the hospital has also started and will be completed in a time-bound manner. Chief Secretary asked the executing agency to expedite the work.
