Chief Secretary chairs SLSC meeting to review implementation of RKVY

Rs 21.29 Cr Action Plan for FY 2018-19 approved
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 05:
Chief Secretary, B V R Subrahmanyam Friday chaired a meeting of the State Level Sanctioning Committee (SLSC) to review the progress of implementation of the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY) in the State.
The Committee held detailed deliberations on the RKVY Plan of Action for the year 2018-19 and approved an allocation of Rs 21.29 Crore for the purpose. It was decided that the RKVY Plan of Action shall be implemented through DBT mode and procurement made through GeM Portal and e-tendering as per the guidelines of the scheme.
It was decided that from the next financial year 2019-20, RKVY Plan of Action shall focus on area/region specific potential with regard to agriculture and allied sector activities for better results. The Mission Director, RKVY was asked to co-opt experts from each department implementing RKVY scheme and seek inputs from SKUAST Jammu/Kashmir to formulate specific plans for overall development of agriculture and allied sectors in the state.
In order to ensure better returns to the Cocoon growers and those associated with the Silk Industry, Chief Secretary asked the Agriculture Production Department to work in close coordination with the Industries & Commerce Department in facilitating better market opportunities; value addition besides exploring possibilities for conversion of raw material into finished products in the State.
Secretary, Floriculture was asked to explore the possibility of promotion of floriculture on commercial lines in the State and come up with a comprehensive proposal in this regard.
Keeping in view the potential of agriculture sector in Jammu & Kashmir, it was decided that the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare shall be approached to consider enhanced allocation under RKVY twice the approved amount.