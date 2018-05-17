Chief Secretary chairs 107th FAC meeting

Several proposals cleared
Several proposals cleared
SRINAGAR:
The Forest Advisory Committee (FAC) headed by Chief Secretary, B B Vyas Wednesday in its 107th meeting cleared several proposals of urgent developmental and public importance, on the specified terms and conditions.
Administrative Secretaries of the Departments of PDD, PW (R&B), Forest, Ecology & Environment, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (HoFF), J&K, Chief Wild Life Warden J&K, Environmentalist, Dr G A Bhat and other senior officers were present in the meeting.
The FAC reiterated the directions for ensuring minimum felling of trees and undertaking compensatory afforestation over alternate land in lieu of diversion of forest land.
Chief Secretary stressed upon strict supervision, monitoring and conducting regular time bound social audit of some of the select projects and presenting a report in this regard before the next FAC meeting.