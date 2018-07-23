About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Published at July 23, 2018


Chief of Naval staff meets Vohra

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, July 22:

Admiral Sunil Lanba, Chief of the Naval Staff who is visiting J&K, called on Governor Narinder Nath Vohra at the Raj Bhavan on Sunday.
The Governor and the Navy Chief discussed a range of issues relating to effective national security management, including the challenges being faced in Jammu Kashmir.
The Governor thanked Admiral Lanba for the invaluable role played by the navy during the 2014 floods in the Valley and recalled how the MARCOS, using their Gemini boats equipped with hi-tech gadgetry, established waterways to enable the boats of NDRF and other agencies to operate safely and save hundreds of lives.
The Governor also sought the Naval chief’s advice regarding the recovery of Wular and Dal Lakes and how a large number of boys and girls from the Valley could join the Indian Navy.


