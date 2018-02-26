Chief Minister inaugurates 30th Police-Public Mela

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Feb 25:
Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti inaugurated the 30th Police-Public Mela at Gulshan Grounds here on Sunday. A large number of people from different walks of life attended the fair, which is held twice every year in the capital cities of Srinagar and Jammu.
After inaugurating the mela, Mehbooba Mufti paid floral tributes to the cops and officers of J&K Police who laid down their lives while performing their duties.
The Chief Minister went many stalls and appreciated the quality of products from all the three regions of the State put on display.
Organized by Jammu & Kashmir Police Wives Welfare Association (JKPWWA), as many as 53 stalls have been set up by various Police establishment centres in the Mela.
The fair aims at generating resources for the welfare of the wards and families of jawans and officers of Police Department.
Director General of Police, S. P. Vaid; several ADsGP, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu and other senior officers were present on the occasion. Also present were Chairperson, JKPWWA, Bharti Vaid and members of JKPWWA.
