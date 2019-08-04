Chief Justice visits Court Complex Budgam

August 04, 2019 06:00:00 | Rising Kashmir News

Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir, Justice Geeta Mital Saturday visited Court Complex Budgam and had a detailed interaction with the lawyers.

Government spokesman said in a statement that Justice Mittal on reaching the Court Complex was presented guard of honour, and was received by Principal District and Sessions Judge Budgam, Raja Shujat Ali Khan, Munsif/JMIC Tabasum Qadri, SSP Budgam, Bar President, Bar Association and other concerned.

She also had a detailed interaction with the lawyers of District Court Budgam, who through their President Noor Mohammad Dar, highlighted the achievements of the Bar and presented the memorandum of demands pertaining to the functioning of court and its requirements.

The demands include the creation of an Additional Court of Sub Registrar (Additional Munsiff), separate canteen facility for lawyers and enhancement of the parking space and opening of a post office counter and a bank counter for the facility of the general public.

Chief Justice said that for dispensation of justice to the common masses both Bar and Bench have to share responsibility. She assured all genuine demands and grievances put forth will be addressed on priority. During her stay in court complex, Chief Justice also inaugurated one child care/ lactating room.

