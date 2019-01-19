Chief Justice Meghalaya, others meet Governor

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, January 18:
Justice Mohammad Yaqoob Mir, Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court, met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here on Friday.
According to an official, Governor and the Chief Justice exchanged views on various important issues relating to making legal system more effective for meeting the aspirations of the people at large and their felt needs and demands.
The official added that P.L. Gupta, Chief Vigilance Commissioner, also met Governor and briefed him about various important issues relating to the functioning of the Commission and the Anti-Corruption Bureau.
Governor emphasized high importance of ensuring transparency in the functioning of the public institutions and role of institutions like Vigilance Commission and Anti-Corruption Bureau, to see that the corrupt elements are effectively dealt with, the official added.
The official further said that Prof. Sanjeev Jain, Vice Chancellor, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University, also met Malik and briefed him about the progress achieved in the past months in the academic, administrative and infrastructural development arenas and the initiatives presently underway.
Governor emphasized the importance of ensuring that there was no gap whatsoever in the quality of teaching and stressed maintaining sharp focus on the implementation of relevant research projects.
The official said that a delegation of the BJP Minority Morcha led by Haji Tariq Hussain Keen, Member of the State Executive Body of the Bharatiya Janata Party, also met Governor and submitted a Memorandum with the request for initiating various development projects for enhancing road connectivity, provision of quality healthcare, education and various other facilities in the Inderwal constituency.
Governor assured the delegation appropriate consideration of its demands.
Thakur Puran Singh, former MLA Billawar also met Governor and apprised him about several developmental issues of his area and congratulated Governor for conducting peaceful elections to the Panchayats and Urban Local Bodies, the official said.
Governor and Singh discussed significance of establishing Panchayats and ULBs at the grass root level for the overall development of the State.