April 12, 2019 |

Chief Justice inaugurates youth Skill Development Training Programme

3 month course to train aspirants in varied skills

Chief Justice, J&K High Court, Justice Gitta Mittal today inaugurated 3- month Training Programme for youth 'Mai Hunhar Hun'- 'I am Skilled' here at observation home Harvan Nishat.
Conducted under the initiative and guidance of Chief Justice, the first-ever training programme was organised by State Legal Services Authority and J&K State Mission Directorate, ICPS in collaboration with Primero Skill Development and Training Ltd, New Delhi.
The programme 'Mai Honhaar Hun'- 'I am Skilled' witnessed participation of a large number of children hailing from adjoining areas of observation Home, who took keen interest in the skill training.
In her address, Justice Mittal congratulated the trainees for their participation in the skill training programme and said that actually it is not us, who are helping the youth, but other way around - they are helping the society by acquiring various skills beneficial for it.
Feeling overwhelmed by the presence of trainers and aspiring trainees under one roof, Justice Mittal said that it is a matter of privilege that the best trainers like National Skill Development Council via Primero has joined hands to train youth through well tailored courses for enabling them to excel in lucrative sectors like tourism and hospitality.
Saying that word 'Justice' has different interpretations for different people, she said “In our state Justice with Youth will be to provide them a platform to showcase their talent."
Meanwhile, she advised the organizers to include intrinsic art and craft courses in the training programme.
Executive Chairman State Legal Services Authority, J&K, Justice Rajesh Bindal said that these skill dev programmes will enhance market value and value addition of human resources of our state.
Keeping in view growing Tourism Industry in the state, Justice Bindal said the three months training programme will train youth in hospitality sector so that they are ready for different job profiles in the sector.
High Court, Judge, Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey asked the youth to take optimal benefit of facilities available in the Skill training programme.
While lauding the Chief Justice for the initiative, Justice Magray said that role of Judiciary has been expanded and reached at the door steps of needy people since Justice Mittal joined the office.
Principal District and Session Judge, Srinagar, Abdul Rashid Malik thanked the Chief Justice, Justice Mittal for conceptualizing the idea of setting up the Skill Development Center.
He suggested the trainers to impart skills to trainees keeping in view their diverse backgrounds so that everyone is equally benefited.
Member Secretary SLSA, Mohammad Akram Choudhary, Registrar General Sanjay Dhar, Registrar Vegilance, R.K.Watal, Principal Secretary to CJ, Jawad Ahmad, IGP, Kashmir, S.P Pani, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, State Mission Director, G.A.Sofi, Director Primero Skill Development and Training Limited, Jayanta Das, DGP UT Chandigrah, Sanjay Baniwal, Senior Officer Primero Skill Development and Training Ltd, Surjeet Roy, New Delhi, l Director Health services, senior national were present on the occasion.

