Chief Justice inaugurates legal services, awareness camp at Samba

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, December 30:
Chief Justice J&K High Court Justice Gita Mittal Sunday inaugurated mega legal services and awareness programme at Birpur, Bari-Brahmana.
According to an official, the program was organized by District administration Samba in collaboration with District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Samba.
During the camp District administration Samba presented a vivid and enlightening display of various works. Chief Guest visited each stall and took firsthand experience of activities of each department.
During the function hundreds of people were present who were informed about various central and state welfare schemes along with prospects of legal aspect.
Chief Justice along with other legal luminaries oversaw the cultural programme presented by the school children. Later chief guest distributed certificates and assistance under various schemes to the beneficiaries present there.
During the camp, besides giving awareness and information about different schemes, the departments also distributed literature and brochures highlighting their activities among public at their stalls.
35 stalls by different departments like Judiciary, Agriculture, Floriculture, Horticulture, Municipal, Revenue, Labor Department, Social Welfare, Sheep and Animal Husbandries, Fisheries, Handicrafts and Handlooms, Rural Development, ICDS,ICPS, Motor Vehicles and Health were installed.
