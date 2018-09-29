Chief Justice inaugurates Legal Literacy Clubs GGHSS Kothibagh, SP School

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 28:
Chief Justice Jammu and Kashmir High Court, Justice Gita Mittal today inaugurated two legal literacy clubs at Government Girls Higher Secondary School Kothibagh and Government SP Higher Secondary School Srinagar.
Five Legal Literacy Clubs have been established in district Srinagar under the aegis of National Legal Services Authority.
Interacting with the students, Justice Mittal, who is also chief patron State Legal Services Authority, emphasized that the legal literacy clubs in the schools shall be instrumental in imparting legal literacy and make them aware about the legal rights and duties as enshrined in the constitution and the laws.
On the occasion, Chief Justice stressed on environment protection and on the plantation of more trees to make Srinagar clean and green city.
The students of legal literacy club GGHS School Kothibagh presented a skit on the theme of legal literacy and aid while as the student of NCC wing of the Government SP Higher Secondary School presented a ceremonial guard of honor.
The students pledged that they will work for environmental protection and will put in their best for the effective functioning of the legal literacy club.
Principal District & Sessions Judge and Chairman DLSA Mohammad Akram Chowdhary, Member Secretary J&K SLSA Yashpal Bourney, Principal Secretary to Chief Justice Jawad Ahmad and Secretary DLSA Faizan ul Haq Iqbal, Director School Education G. N. Itoo and Principals of the concerned schools were also present on the occasion.