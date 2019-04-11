About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 11, 2019 |

Chief Justice inaugurates daycare recreational centre for senior citizens

Chief Justice Jammu and Kashmir High Court, Justice Gita Mittal Wednesday inaugurated first ever 'Ahata waqar'- Daycare and recreation centre for Senior Citizens in the State, here at Primary Health Centre, Chanapora.
The Centre houses facilities of library, recreational hall, reading room, pantry, counseling centre, Generatic OPD and Physiotherapy.
In her inaugural address, Justice Mittal, while lauding the role of Senior Citizens said that the Centre is recognition of the contribution and sacrifices made by them in different spheres of the society.
She said that more such centres will be set up in different areas to address the needs of Senior Citizens.
Asserting that every individual needs space, she said "I feel moment of proud that we came up with this facility that Senior Citizens can call their own.”
She also said that the centre will not only provide senior citizens recreational facilities but a platform where they can spell out priceless solutions to overcome various issues faced by the society using their years of experience and expertise in respective fields.
She also highlighted the facilities of 'Swabhiman Parisar'- Centre for Welfare of Senior Citizens in Delhi which was set up under her guidance and assured Senior Citizens that all those facilities will be made available here also in a phased manner.
"We want to make it a place of happiness where senior citizens can celebrate their marriage anniversaries, birthdays and other special occasions," he added.


