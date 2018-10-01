Chief Justice gives away trophies to winners

Rising Kashmir NewsSRINAGAR, SEPTEMBER 30:
Chief Justice Jammu and Kashmir High Court, Justice Gita Mittal, Saturday evening gave away trophies to the winners of the “Legal Eagles Golf Tournament” here at Royal Springs Golf Course.
The award ceremony was also attended Chairman and CEO of J&K Bank Parvez Ahmad
The second runner up Net award was given to Pranav Kohli, Runner up Net went to Inderbir S Alah, and winner Net went to Zubair Zargar.
Second Runner up Gross went to Mir Wajahat and Runner up Gross went to Mukesh Vashisht.
Advocate Altaf Naik lifted the overall trophy and was declared winner of the tournament.
The trophy for straight drive went to Sudhanshu Batra, Longest drive award went to Saurabh Kalia, nearest to pin award went to Arun Bhardawaj, best player judge went to Justice D H Thakur while Sunita Dutt bagged best lady golfer award.
Justice Gita Mittal congratulated the winners and also appreciated the participants on visiting Kashmir for such a maiden tournament.
Earlier on the day, she had also teed-off the day-long golf tournament at Royal Springs Golf Course (RSGC).
Organized by Jammu and Kashmir High Court and Tourism Department, ‘Legal Eagles Golf Tournament’ witnessed the participation of around 50 golfers which include 30 Lawyers, Judges and retired jurists from various states across the country, and 20 regular golfers from Kashmir’s legal fraternity.
The event was co-sponsored by J&K Bank.