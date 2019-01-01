Chief Justice felicitates High Court staff

JAMMU, DECEMBER 31:
Chief Justice, J&K High Court, Justice Gita Mittal today felicitated the High Court staff on the eve of New Year.
The Chief Justice interacted with the High Court staff in the Judges Lounge at Jammu wing of the High Court and through video conferencing with the staff at Srinagar wing of the High Court. Chief Justice appreciated the work of the staff members and their role in dispensation of justice by the High Court and hoped that the staff works with greater vigour and zeal in the new year.
Chief Justice patiently listened to the staff members in both the wings of the High Court regarding their grievances and assured a prompt redressal of the same.
On this occasion, Chief Justice also felicitated Avnish Sharma, Sr Assistant Jammu wing of the High Court for having won Legal Premiere League Badminton Tournament at Chandigarh recently on behalf of the High Court. The staff members appreciated the gesture of the Chief Justice and vowed that they will continue to work hard with greater enthusiasm and vigour in the year to come.
On this occasion Justice Rajesh Bindal, Justice TashiRabstan, Justice Sanjay Gupta and Justice Sindhu Sharma were present at Jammu and Justice Sanjeev Kumar and Justice Rashid Ali Dar were present at Srinagar wing of the High Court.