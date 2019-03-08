About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
March 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Chief Justice condoles demises

 Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court Justice Gita Mittal on Thursday condoled the demise of eminent lawyers Om Prakash Sharma and Ishwer Dass.
As per an official, presiding over a condolence meeting here at High Court Complex, the Chief Justice described the deceased as accomplished lawyers, who were committed to their job. She described them as noble souls and praised their professionalism and commitment to their duty as example to the legal fraternity.
The Chief Justice prayed for the departed souls and expressed her deepest sympathies with the bereaved families.
Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur, Justice Tashi Rabstan, Justice Sindhu Sharma, Justice Rashid Ali Dar, Advocate General D.C Raina, President Bar Association Jammu B.S Slathia and other legal luminaries were present at the meeting.
One minute silence was observed for the deceased as a mark of respect, the official added.

Latest News

Guv Malik strongly condemns attack at Jammu Bus stand

Guv Malik strongly condemns attack at Jammu Bus stand

Mar 07 | Rising Kashmir News
590 vehicles challaned, 17 seized by traffic police in Kathua

590 vehicles challaned, 17 seized by traffic police in Kathua

Mar 07 | Rising Kashmir News
Police arrests notorious drug peddler in Pattan

Police arrests notorious drug peddler in Pattan

Mar 07 | Noor ul Haq
Jammu grenade blast: Suspected accused arrested

Jammu grenade blast: Suspected accused arrested

Mar 07 | Agencies
EC to announce Lok Sabha elections soon

EC to announce Lok Sabha elections soon

Mar 07 | Press Trust of India
PM should prove ‘India’s fight is for Kashmir, not against Kashmiris’ ...

PM should prove ‘India’s fight is for Kashmir, not against Kashmiris’ ...

Mar 07 | Junaid Kathju
School staff to report to duties on Mar 9: DSEK

School staff to report to duties on Mar 9: DSEK

Mar 07 | Rising Kashmir News
JRL calls for shutdown tomorrow

JRL calls for shutdown tomorrow

Mar 07 | Rising Kashmir News
Ban VHP, Bajrang Dal, other extremist groups, Shah Faesal to PM Modi

Ban VHP, Bajrang Dal, other extremist groups, Shah Faesal to PM Modi

Mar 07 | Agencies
One killed in Jammu blast, two others critical

One killed in Jammu blast, two others critical

Mar 07 | Rising Kashmir
Four held for assault on Kashmiri dry fruit sellers in Lucknow

Four held for assault on Kashmiri dry fruit sellers in Lucknow

Mar 07 | Press Trust of India
Violence erupts in Meerut after demolition of illegal construction

Violence erupts in Meerut after demolition of illegal construction

Mar 07 | Agencies
Mehbooba accuses GoI of communalising atmosphere

Mehbooba accuses GoI of communalising atmosphere

Mar 07 | Agencies
Girl commits suicide in south Kashmir

Girl commits suicide in south Kashmir's Pulwama district

Mar 07 | Agencies
Guv Malik bats for schemes to promote development of women

Guv Malik bats for schemes to promote development of women

Mar 07 | Agencies
15 persons injured in mysterious blast in Jammu

15 persons injured in mysterious blast in Jammu

Mar 07 | Syed Amjad Shah
Maisuma shuts against shifting of Yasin Malik to Jammu jail

Maisuma shuts against shifting of Yasin Malik to Jammu jail

Mar 07 | Rising Kashmir News
JeI condemns slapping of PSA on its spokesman Zahid Ali

JeI condemns slapping of PSA on its spokesman Zahid Ali

Mar 07 | Rising Kashmir News
Mirwaiz condemns slapping of PSA on Yasin Mailk

Mirwaiz condemns slapping of PSA on Yasin Mailk

Mar 07 | Rising Kashmir News
2 Kashmiri dry fruit sellers attacked in Lucknow

2 Kashmiri dry fruit sellers attacked in Lucknow

Mar 07 | RK Online Desk
Uneasy calm prevails along LoC in Poonch, Rajouri

Uneasy calm prevails along LoC in Poonch, Rajouri

Mar 07 | Press Trust of India
Jammu-Srinagar highway open for one-way traffic

Jammu-Srinagar highway open for one-way traffic

Mar 07 | Rising Kashmir News
JKLF chief Yasin Malik booked under PSA, being shifted to Jammu jail: ...

JKLF chief Yasin Malik booked under PSA, being shifted to Jammu jail: ...

Mar 07 | Rising Kashmir News
Militant killed in Handwara gunfight, searches on

Militant killed in Handwara gunfight, searches on

Mar 07 | Rising Kashmir News
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
March 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Chief Justice condoles demises

              

 Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court Justice Gita Mittal on Thursday condoled the demise of eminent lawyers Om Prakash Sharma and Ishwer Dass.
As per an official, presiding over a condolence meeting here at High Court Complex, the Chief Justice described the deceased as accomplished lawyers, who were committed to their job. She described them as noble souls and praised their professionalism and commitment to their duty as example to the legal fraternity.
The Chief Justice prayed for the departed souls and expressed her deepest sympathies with the bereaved families.
Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur, Justice Tashi Rabstan, Justice Sindhu Sharma, Justice Rashid Ali Dar, Advocate General D.C Raina, President Bar Association Jammu B.S Slathia and other legal luminaries were present at the meeting.
One minute silence was observed for the deceased as a mark of respect, the official added.

News From Rising Kashmir

;