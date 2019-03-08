Chief Justice condoles demises

March 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court Justice Gita Mittal on Thursday condoled the demise of eminent lawyers Om Prakash Sharma and Ishwer Dass.

As per an official, presiding over a condolence meeting here at High Court Complex, the Chief Justice described the deceased as accomplished lawyers, who were committed to their job. She described them as noble souls and praised their professionalism and commitment to their duty as example to the legal fraternity.

The Chief Justice prayed for the departed souls and expressed her deepest sympathies with the bereaved families.

Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur, Justice Tashi Rabstan, Justice Sindhu Sharma, Justice Rashid Ali Dar, Advocate General D.C Raina, President Bar Association Jammu B.S Slathia and other legal luminaries were present at the meeting.

One minute silence was observed for the deceased as a mark of respect, the official added.

