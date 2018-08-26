Chief Engineer UEED in Vigilance net

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
A serving Chief Engineer has come into Vigilance net for having assets dispropertinate to his known income.
A senior officer in the Vigilance said that Ab Hanief who was earlier Chief Engineer I&FC before being shifted to other UEED was under Vigilance reader for quite some time and his multiple residences were raided this morning.
Originally hailing from Gureez of Bandipora district Haneef who is currently Chief Engineer UEED has raised several assets at many assets at various places prompting Vigilance Organisation of Kashmir (VOK) to start investigations against him.
Sources said that VOK registered Case FIR No. 29/2018 against one Chief Engineer of Bandipora for possession of Assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.
Today in wee hours VOK teams raided his houses at different locations in Srinagar, Jammu and Bandipora. They said Intensive house searches are going on. (KNS)