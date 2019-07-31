Chief Electoral Officer convenes election preparedness meeting on Friday

July 31, 2019 | Agencies

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Jammu and Kashmir has convened a meeting with all electoral officers in the state on August 2.



In this connection a formal order has been issued by Deputy Chief Electoral Officer J&K, Srinagar, announcing that the CEO will hold the meeting via video conferencing.



“Chief Electoral officer, J&K shall be chairing a meeting through video conferencing with all the District Election Officers (Deputy Commissioners), Deputy DEOs, EROs and AEROs on August 2, 2019 at 2:30 pm,” reads an order, a copy of which lies with GNS.



The participants, as per the order, are required to give the power point presentation (PPT) on feedback/ suggestions with regard to preparation for Electors Verification Programme (EVP), Pre-revision activities and SSR 2020.



Reliable sources told a news agency that formal notification for conduction of assembly elections will be issued after August 15 and elections would be held in October-November.

(GNS)