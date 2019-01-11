About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Chidambaram takes dig at GoI over Faesal’s resignation

Press Trust of India

New Delhi, Jan 10:

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram Thursday took a dig at the BJP-led central government over the resignation of IAS officer Shah Faesal, saying the world will take note of "his cry of anguish and defiance".
In a series of tweets, the former home and finance minister claimed whatever Faesal, the first Kashmiri IAS topper, had said was an indictment of the Narendra Modi government.
"Though sad, I salute Shah Faesal IAS (now resigned). Every word of his statement is true and is an indictment of the BJP government. The world will take note of his cry of anguish and defiance," he said.
Faesal has resigned from the civil services yesterday.

