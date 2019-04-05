Chidambaram corners Jaitley on AFSPA

April 05, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram Thursday cornered Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on the AFSPA issue, asking why he was mum on the withdrawal of controversial Act from Tripura, Meghalaya and parts of Arunachal Pradesh.

He also alleged that there is a "flip flop gang" in the ruling BJP.

Jaitley had criticised the Congress on Tuesday after the opposition party announced in its manifesto that if voted to power, it will review the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act that gives a degree of immunity from prosecution to security forces deployed in "disturbed areas".

He had alleged that the "tukde tukde gang" drafted the parts of the Congress manifesto dealing with issues of Kashmir and national security.

In a series of tweets, Chidambaram also asked Jaitley whether he supports "enforced disappearance, sexual violence and torture", the allegations which are common in areas where AFSPA is in force.

"We say that in these three cases there should be no immunity under AFSPA. What does Mr Jaitley say?" the former home and finance minister asked.

"Why has Mr @arunjaitley not answered the questions on withdrawal of AFSPA from Tripura (2015), Meghalaya (2018) and parts of Arunachal Pradesh (1-4-2019)?

"There is no tukhde tukhde gang in the Congress. There is only a flip flop gang in the BJP (sic)," he said.

The BJP began using "tukde tukde gang" to refer to students accused of raising anti-India slogans in Jawaharlal Nehru University in 2016 and has generalised the phrase to attack those it accuses of sympathising with Maoists and separatists.

The ruling party has slammed Congress's poll manifesto as "dangerous and unimplementable". It has alleged that the promises made by the Congress on repealing and reviewing certain laws related to national security was akin to an agenda of India's "Balkanisation".