June 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Chhibber takes charge as interim JK Bank CMD

R. K. Chhibber assumed office as interim Chairman cum Managing Director (CMD) of J&K Bank today.
He assumed office in pursuance to the government order over change of guard at the bank.
Earlier, the Board of directors in its meeting held on June 8, 2019 at Corporate headquarters of the Bank took on record the government order and passed a resolution regarding appointment of R. K. Chhibber as nominee Director of the Government of J&K (Govt Director) on the Board of the Bank with effect from Jun 08.
The Board passed another resolution appointing Chhibber as the interim Chairman and Managing Director of the bank subject to the approval of RBI. Chhibber shall be the Interim Chairman of all sub-committees of the Board previously headed by the ex-Chairman.
The Board also recommended splitting of the post of CMD as per the provisions of SEBI regulations and RBI guidelines.
“Having full faith and confidence in the outstanding workforce of the Bank, we shall strive to offset challenges at hand and put the Bank on a different pedestal with committed support of our promoters, J&K government, regulators, vibrant management and dedicated workforce,” Chhibber said in an official handout.
He said that setting new benchmarks in business growth and profitability through customer centric business strategies, employee development and welfare, “increased shareholder value, strengthening governance and improving compliance culture across the organization would be the prime focus areas.”
Employees also gave a resounding welcome to the new Chairman at Corporate Headquarters, Srinagar and pledged their full support and commitment towards achievement of corporate goals, a Bank spokesperson said in a statement.

 

