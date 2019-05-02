About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Chhattergala tunnel DPR finalised: MoS PMO

Union Minister of State in PMO , Dr Jitendra Singh, on Wednesday said that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Chhattergala Tunnel Project has been finalized by BEACONS, an agency working under the aegis of Border Roads Organization (BRO).
In a statement issued here, he said that to begin with, tendering processing will be initiated to conduct the survey for the construction of the historic Chhattergalla Tunnel on the Lakhanpur-Basohli-Banni-Bhaderwah-Doda Highway.
As per the statement, he said this during a meeting with the officials of the BRO led by Additional Director General, S.K. Tripathi.
Pertinent to mention that the approval for the construction of over Rs.4,000 crore landmark Chhattergalla Tunnel was obtained after series of meetings were held involving senior officers of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), officers of the Army Engineering Wing headed by Engineer-in-Chief, senior officers of BRO led by DG BRO and security representatives headed by Lieutenant General DGMO by Singh.
As per the statement, the initial issue was the heavy budget involved as well as the feasibility of carrying out the construction in difficult terrains.
“Finally, it was resolved that the National Highway from Lakhanpur to Doda will be constructed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), whereas the construction of the Chhattergalla Tunnel en-route the highway will be undertaken up by the BRO.”
Describing the project as a game-changer for the entire region, Singh paid rich tributes to the former Defence Minister, Late Manohar Parrikar before “whom he had, for the first time, put up the proposal and received an encouraging response in spite of all the constraints”.
He said the survey and alignment process may take over a year, following which the construction work will start and the entire project may take over five to six years for completion.
“However, when complete, this will not only provide an alternative highway between Lakhanpur and Doda, but also an all-weather connectivity which was being hampered because of the snowfall during the winter months,” he added.

Singh said, the new highway and Chhattergalla tunnel will turn a new leaf for business, revenue, tourism and job generation.
“The construction process of the entire project itself, he said, will provide livelihood to about 15,000 youth.”

“This is one of the three important tunnels approved by the Centre during the last two years for the Udhampur-Kathua-Doda Lok Sabha constituency, the other two being the Suddh Mahadev Tunnel along Khilaini-Goha-Marmat-Suddh Mahadev Highway and the Kaljugar Tunnel connecting Doda-Bhaderwah directly with Chamba in Himachal Pradesh.”

 

 

 

