Chest Disease hospital not disabled-friendly, attendants shoulder patients

April 23, 2019 | mansoorpeer@risingkashmir.com

Declared unsafe in 2005, hospital continues to use two buildings

Attendants of severe ill and wheelchair bound patients have no option but to shoulder them due to improper ramp and lack of lift facility at Chest Disease (CD) Hospital, Dalgate. The only hospital of its kind in Kashmir valley is still not disabled-friendly.

Ghulam Muhammad, a Dalgate resident suffering from lung disorder went to the hospital on Monday to get his Pulmonary Function Test (PFT) done but he had to face tough time as he was carried in arms to cross ladder to reach first floor from the ground floor.

“We carried him ourselves. I asked others to help us to reach first floor. Patients especially ill are suffering due to improper ramp facility,” said his son Muhammad Yaqoob.

The elderly patient on oxygen support is admitted to SMHS hospital was taken to CD Hospital on doctors’ advice to get the PFT done ahead of his surgery and was made to wait.

“This PFT is not being done at SMHS hospital which is unfortunate. Private diagnosis labs charge 1200 for the same test,” Yaqoob told The Rising Kashmir.

Although the hospital has a floor ramp which is around the main building (causality) and leads towards the wards is in a dilapidated condition but the major building lacks such facility.

Ghulam Muhammad is one of the patients who are not able to walk as they are severely ill and use wheelchairs to move at the 150-bedded hospital which receives 500 patients daily.

The hospital is not disabled-friendly. The causality building is also without lift facility which causes inconvenience to the patients who are not able to walk.

Ishfaq Ahmad of Budgam had to shoulder his ill uncle leaving him angry after he left the hospital demanding an overhaul of the infrastructure.

“I arranged a wheelchair. Just near the ward is a huge ladder and a patient can’t pass over it safely on a wheelchair. It is inconvenient for the patients who can’t walk,” he said. “Everyday attendants shoulder patients due to improper ramp facility. We are thankful to the hospital security guards who always extend help to the disabled patients,” Ahmad added.

The authorities have failed to realize the importance of a ramp in the hospital building.

“I don’t understand how authorities decided to go ahead without the construction of a ramp in the new building constructed few years back,” he said.

As per officials, the two hospital buildings had been declared unsafe in 2005 but ironically these continue to be used by the patients exposing them to risks.

“These buildings were constructed long back but were not demolished and continue to be used by the careless hospital administration,” said a doctor at the hospital.

The prime health facility established to treat chest ailments has faced government negligence over the years pushing patients to the wall as it is craving for upgradation.

The hospital’s Medical Superintendent, Dr Saleem Tak said the government has two plans either to shift the facility or construct a new building in the premises.

“There is a ramp is around the building. The problem is it is located at the foothill. We have taken up the matter with GMC Srinagar which has approved its renovation,” he said.