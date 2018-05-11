Cheshma Shahi gets JK Bank ATM

Customer convenience is our priority - Parvez Ahmed
Customer convenience is our priority - Parvez Ahmed
Srinagar, Apr 10:
With a view to facilitating tourists, local visitors and general public, J&K Bank today commissioned an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) at Cheshma Shahi – one of the famous Mughal gardens and a major tourist destination in Srinagar connected by the Boulevard Road which passes along the banks of the Dal Lake.
J&K Bank Chairman and CEO Parvez Ahmed inaugurated the teller machine in presence of General Manager (Operations), JK Tourist Development Corporation (TDC) Ms. Tabassum Kamili, bank’s Executive President Vagesh Chander, and President P K Tickoo. Vice President Sushil Kumar, Zonal Head Kashmir Central – I Manzoor Hussain, Cluster Heads, Manager JK TDC Bashir Ahmed, other officials of the bank and TDC besides visitors and local residents were also present on the occasion.
Speaking on the occasion, Chairman said, “Cheshma Shahi is one of the most beautiful Mughal gardens here that witnesses huge footfall of the tourists both from across and outside the country. The purpose of installing this state-of-the-art machine here at this famous tourist destination is to provide the hi-tech banking services to the tourists, local visitors and residents of this area. Customer convenience is our priority.”
“J&K Bank has always taken lead in serving all the sections of society in the state. I am happy that the bank has commissioned an ATM here that will provide the cash and other services to both the visitors and locals”, said Ms. Kamili.
After commissioning of this ATM, the number of such machines in J&K has gone to 1112. Notably, at an average almost 2.5 lac transactions are conducted on these ATMs dispensing Rs100 cr daily in the state. Overall, the bank has a network of 1208 ATMs across the country.