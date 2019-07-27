Cherish your goals and chase your dreams

July 27, 2019 | Adv.Malik Aamir

Few years ago, I left my village and went to Kashmir's Summer Capital to get my Higher education. I got admission to integrated five year course in Central University of Kashmir. Two years ago, I graduated with a Bachelor in Law. Throughout these five years of learning and pursing knowledge, I learned and grew as an individual in all different aspects. The lessons that I have learned throughout the years from both university life and my academic studies made me challenge to myself by being analytical and critical. Somehow, my horizons of wonder expanded because everything around me was set up in a way that made me become the person I am today.

Taking on the initiative of applying to study outside your home is definitely a big step in anyone’s life. I always had a great sense of amazement at the limits of the things that I could try to do and succeed in achieving. I always asked “what if?” That is why I had to find the answers for myself. Having such a supportive environment allowed me to excel; beginning with my family and friends, then my school, and eventually my university. When we set our minds to a goal, then everything around us will start aligning in a way to help us reach that destination.

Over the past 10 years, there have been an increased number of Kashmiri students studying around the world. It has become a journey that excites and interests everyone. In addition to the students’ own interest to study abroad, the government has also been supporting hundreds of thousands of Kashmiri students to pursue different degrees in several diverse countries around the world.

We must recognize our potential and always aim high. Remember that you are powerful beyond any means of measure and universities around the world would be excited to have you join their programs. Always work hard on your goals. Wherever you’re applying make sure you give your best because admission committees are always looking for something special and unique in their prospective students. We must remember that everyone is unique, and you are special through your own educational journey and cultural background.

Get involved in your university’s campus as much as you can. I gained some of the most valuable experiences of my University journey through a calendar filled with events that I had with student organizations that I was part of. Always stay part of a community because you’ll be amazed by how much you’ll grow, and how richer University experience will turn out to be.

Always try to learn things seriously; learn and take everything on its merit. Always remember that you are outside for a reason and that you are also admitted to university for a reason. Use every lesson that is thrown at you; from the classroom, to campus activities, to engaging with the community where you’re living. Everything around you is a valuable learning experience that will help you grow as an individual. Trust your destiny and enjoy. Being abroad or away from family and friends for so long is never an easy journey. You are going to have hard times, but these are the days that you will remember for ever for the role they played in building your future and character. There’s something that is reassuring in having faith in what you do for any good reason. Even when things are hard, know that they will pass, and once they’re over, you’ll be stronger than ever. Enjoy all those fun moments because you only live once.

