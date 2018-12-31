Cheque bounce case: Man gets 6 months in jail, Rs 20 lakh fine imposed

Syed RukayaPampore:
In eight-year-old case of cheque bounce, the Court of Judicial Magistrate First Class Pampore on Saturday convicted Javed Ahmad Shah and sentenced him with an imprisonment for a period of six months besides imposed a fine of Rs 20.40 lakh.
The accused, Javed Ahmad Shah was found guilty under Section 138 of Negotiable Instruments Act. The Section 138 implies dishonouring of cheques for insufficiency etc of funds in the account and the person who deemed to have committed such offence is punished with an imprisonment for a term which may be extended to two years or with fine which may extend to twice the amount of the cheque or with both.
The Court, while disposing of the case, directed the law enforcing authorities that the accused be forwarded to the Superintendent Central Jail Srinagar to serve his sentence.
“As a result, the accused is sentenced to undergo simple imprisonment for a period of six months and is imposed a fine of Rs. 20.40 lakhs. Further, the whole amount of such fine shall be paid to the complainant as compensation for the loss suffered by the complainant due to the act of the accused. In case of default in payment of fine; the accused shall undergo further imprisonment for a period of six months. All the sentences, however, shall run concurrently,” the Court said.
The accused was found guilty in a case namely Jhelum Cements Ltd Khrew through Nazir Ahmad Shah S/o Ab. Razak Shah R/o Chanpora Vs Javed Ahmad Shah S/o Gh. Ahmad Shah R/o Vakeel Colony Nishat, after the complainant (Jhelum Cements) filed four consolidated complaints under Section 138 of Negotiable Instruments Act before the Court of Judicial Magistrate First Class Pampore.
After perusing the record of the cases, the testimonies of the witnesses of the complainant and the accused along with the judgments submitted by both the sides, the Judicial Magistrate First Class said, “I am of the considered view that the complainant has succeeded in establishing the guilt of the accused, for the commission of offense under Section 138 of Negotiable Instruments Act, beyond reasonable doubt.”
The Court further said that the complainant has been able to prove that the accused was indebted to the complainant for an amount of Rs.10.20 lakhs for which the accused issued the cheques in question to the complainant. However, the said cheques got bounced when presented before the concerned bank for encashment.
The Court noticed that the accused after receiving the notice from the complainant for the demand of money, failed to reply the same.
The Court while taking serious note of deceiving people by the accused said that the complaints against the accused are pending since last eight years and as such the benefit of probation to such convict would be to grant license to such frauds to deceive public at large.
“I am disinclined to exercise the power of Section 562 of Cr. P. C and thus refuse to exercise my discretion to release the accused on probation,” the Court said.
The Court observed that Cheque bouncing cases are on a rise and in order to keep the spirit of the legislation alive, the accused cannot be released on probation because these offenses have a massive effect on economic conditions of people.
Meanwhile, the counsel representing accused, Mushtaq Ahmad Khandey submitted before the Court that the accused may be given benefit of Section 562 of Cr.PC instead of sentencing him to any punishment and the accused be released on probation.
Earlier, four complaints were instituted by the Complainant, Jhelum Cements Ltd Khrew through Nazir Ahmad Shah (businessman/factory owner by profession) in 2009. However, due to fire incident in 2010 at Pampore Court, the files got destroyed.
The complaints filed by the Nazir Ahmad Shah states that the complainant had entered into business transaction with the accused and had advanced an amount of Rs. 22.0 lacs to the accused on account of procurement of mining lease land.
The accused was supposed to deliver and procure the land for the proposed mine but the accused failed to do the same and in order to reduce the liability issued bounce cheques which amounts a total of Rs10.20 lakhs.
“The accused person has issued the said cheques to the complainant with deliberate intention to defraud the complainant and was having the knowledge that the same will be dishonoured. As such, the accused committed an offence under law,” Advocate F.A Lone, representing the complainant said.
The complainant through his counsel, Advocate F.A Lone submitted before the Court that after the dishonouring of cheques by accused, the complainant issued notices whereby the accused was directed to pay the amount within the period of 15-days through registered post demanding payment of the cheques in cash.
“However, the accused person has not bothered to reply the notice and thus impliedly denied his liability wrongly and illegally viz-a-viz the complainant,” F.A Lone had said.
rukayasyed@gmail.com