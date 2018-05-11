Chennai travel group completes Kashmir visit

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, May 10:
After the death of a tourist from Chennai in a stone throwing incident, the other group members completed their holiday and vacations here and returned back to their places.
The department of tourism provided every support to the group members for their safe vacations.
Director Tourism Kashmir Mahmood A Shah visited the travellers at Hotel German Residency at Khayam and expressed deep regret over the incident. He also assured them all possible support during the tour.
One of the group members V Manoharam said after the incident the department of tourism provided security to them to ensure group feel safe and complete their holidays as per the itinerary.
“Though we were scared after the incident but people here are also feeling bad about that and are assuring us of safety. The staff of the department of tourism remained with us and we visited many places in Srinagar to complete our vacation plans,” he said. “Except that one incident, our tour went good.”
K Saranya, a lady traveler from the same group, said the incident has sent a bad news outside the state “but the travellers should come and visit this place”.
“This was an isolated incident and people should come here and enjoy the beauty. The place is very good for travellers,” she said.
Director Tourism Kashmir also visited Gulmarg and interacted with travellers especially from Chennai.
He met a single group of 134 people from Chennai who were enjoying the vacation at Gulmarg.
The group leader Mahesh Prabark said they felt there would be less number of tourists at Gulmarg after the incident.
“But many travellers from different parts of the world are enjoying holidays here. They are lost in the beauty which god has bestowed to this place. We are feeling totally safe here,” said Prabaker.
Prabaker, who is also a travel agent from Chennai, said the incident would not stop him from brining more groups to this place.
“I have many groups in pipeline and I won’t stop them coming here.”
Meanwhile, the staff of the J&K department tourism based in Tamil Nadu visited the bereaved family at their residence at Chennai and expressed deep regrets over the incident.
Though there were apprehensions of cancellations of bookings from Chennai, however J&K tourism department is pursuing the matter with the tourism ministry of Tamil Nadu to ensure no cancellation takes place.
Notably, Tamil Nadu is a partner state with J&K for tourism promotion under Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat'.
The two states are committed to promoting tourism products of both the states.