About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Chenab Valley shuts against Pulwama civilian killings

Published at December 16, 2018 12:41 PM 0Comment(s)993views


Chenab Valley shuts against Pulwama civilian killings

Imran Shah

Kishtwar

Normal life was affected in Chenab Valley on Sunday due to shutdown against the killing of civilians in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district. 

Shutdown is being observed in Bhadarwah, Doda, Thathri , Gandoh and Kishtwar towns of Chenab Valley following a shutdown called by Anjuman-e-Islamia Bhadarwah, Seerat Committee Doda, Jamia Masjid Committee Thathri and Majlis-e-Shoura Kishtwar to protest the killing of civilians in Pulwama district.

Shops and business establishments belonging to Muslim community remained closed. However, traffic movement was as usual on the roads in these areas. 

On Saturday seven civilians were killed and over 30 injured in forces action during clashes near the gunfight site at Sirnoo area of Pulwama. Three militants and an Army man were also killed in the gunfight at Sirnoo .

Following the killings, the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) called for three-day strike (till Monday) to protest against the killing of civilians.

JRL comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik have also called for a march to Badam Bagh Army cantonment on Monday (December 17).

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top