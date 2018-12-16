Chenab Valley shuts against Pulwama civilian killings

Imran ShahKishtwar
Normal life was affected in Chenab Valley on Sunday due to shutdown against the killing of civilians in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.
Shutdown is being observed in Bhadarwah, Doda, Thathri , Gandoh and Kishtwar towns of Chenab Valley following a shutdown called by Anjuman-e-Islamia Bhadarwah, Seerat Committee Doda, Jamia Masjid Committee Thathri and Majlis-e-Shoura Kishtwar to protest the killing of civilians in Pulwama district.
Shops and business establishments belonging to Muslim community remained closed. However, traffic movement was as usual on the roads in these areas.
On Saturday seven civilians were killed and over 30 injured in forces action during clashes near the gunfight site at Sirnoo area of Pulwama. Three militants and an Army man were also killed in the gunfight at Sirnoo .
Following the killings, the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) called for three-day strike (till Monday) to protest against the killing of civilians.
JRL comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik have also called for a march to Badam Bagh Army cantonment on Monday (December 17).