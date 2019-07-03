Chef who brought taste of Lahore to Kashmir is back at 7C’s

July 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Haji Muhammad Javaid is a master chef from Old Delhi with the distinction of bringing a potpourri of tastes across the border.

His has an interesting journey; having served both the Pakistani and Indian culinary delights in top Indian hotels like the Taj Hotel Resorts and Palaces, ITC Maurya Hotel and the Oberoi Group, Javaid met met Sheikh Feroz Ahmad, the Chief Executive Officer of the Al Khuddam Group that operates the 7Cs Fine and Dine, accidently when Ahmad was dinning at Javaid’s eatery ‘Sabke Khatir’ at Lodhi Road in New Delhi.

After tasting his Lahori Biryani, his chef-d'oeuvre, Feroz couldn’t resist but offer Javaid to come to the valley.

“Feroz sahab liked the food and came to complement me and invited me to visit Kashmir for a food festival,” he says.

Javaid believes in what could be described as “biryani diplomacy”. He says his preparations often make people forget the borders for a moment. You may not get a chance to visit Lahore, but you can surely get the taste of the city, he says.

Javaid is not just natural talent but comes from the famous family of Talan Bawarchis that has been in the trade for centuries.

His Lahori Biryani that is served at 7Cs Fine and Dine at Sangarmal shopping complex in Srinagar is finger licking well, in real.

Sharing his trade secret, Javaid says the main ingredient of his special dish is potatoes, rice, meat and a blend of assorted spices.

Talan Bawarchis is a separated family living on the two sides of the Indo-Pak border and Javaid says half of his family members are now settled in Pakistan.

Things like art, culture and food bring people closer and in Kashmir, which has a long association with Central Asia and the present-day Pakistan, trade prospered through the Silk Route.

No wonder slogans like ‘Apni Mandi Rawalpindi’ have been reverberating for the past 70 years and the potential cross-LoC and cross-border businesses offer can only be imagined.

His regular customers often compare him with the great Indian chefs who are popular for Hyderabadi Dum Biryani and Lucknow Biryani.

On three plates he puts the taste of three great cities – Hyderabad, Lucknow and Lahore, it is simply palatable.

Javaid believes people of the region are culturally close as their roots, history and geography, with a few differences here and there, remains the same.

Lahori Biryani though is not the only recipe that has won him customers besides applause.

The relish he produces comes in other forms as well, like Galoti Kabab, Kakori Kabab, Muton Seekh Kabab, Chicken Gelafi Kabab, Chicken Sunheri Kabab to be very good.

“The Kababs are good,” he says calling for larger publicity of events like such food festivals. “The place is not very much introduced to the people and needs wide publicity as smaller eateries in Lal Chowk see more customers.”

Pakistani products from rock salt to designer suits have always found good takers in Kashmir.

Manager of the 7Cs Fine and Dine said they were trying their bit to promote the delicacies not only of Pakistan but all the neighboring countries.